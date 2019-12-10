Community police board votes to open independent investigation into Diamond Ross’ death

article

The Dallas community police oversight board voted to hire an outside investigator to look into an in-custody death.

The board voted to initiate its first independent investigation, looking into the death of a woman in police custody. But because a police monitor has not yet been hired to do the investigating, an outside investigator will be hired.

The first meeting of the Dallas police oversight board in October was riotous. Two months later, the third meeting Tuesday night was more structured and tame.

Board members voted to initiate their first independent investigation into the death of Diamond Ross, who died in police custody last year. Her niece spoke at the board’s last meeting.

“No one thought to help her throughout that whole process,” said Kia’tenai Thomas, Ross’ niece.

Police video and details from an internal investigation were released only recently. The medical examiner ruled her death an accidental drug overdose. The district attorney has not filed charges.

“We owe it to this family to get answers,” said Chairman Jesuorobo Enobakhare Jr.

But because a police monitor has not been hired by the city to lead independent investigations, the board would have to hire an outside investigator to “get the ball rolling.” Board members questioned whether that is economical.

“The budget does have funding in it for independent investigations,” said Dallas Asst. City Manager John Fortune.

The board ultimately voted on the side of urgency, initiating an investigation.

“You cannot place a price tag on someone’s life,” Enobakhare said.

Meanwhile, four finalists for the job of police monitor will be interviewed Wednesday. They are all lawyers selected from a pool of about 80 applicants.