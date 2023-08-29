Commissioners vote 'no confidence' in Tarrant Appraisal District chief

The Tarrant County Commission sent a strong message with a vote of 'no confidence' in Tarrant Appraisal District’s top officer, Jeff Law.

One by one, the commissioners sounded off.

"It is clear the chief appraiser’s approach and leadership are out of touch with the needs and concerns of our community," said Alisa Simmons.

"This is something I personally have been wanting to see for a long time," said Gary Fickes. "Kept thinking something would change. It didn’t change."

"I’ve had no confidence in the chief appraiser for years," said Roy Brooks.

Amplified by County Judge Tim O’Hare.

"For years, the Tarrant appraisal district has careened from one scandal to another and one bad headline to another bad headline," he said. "And our taxpayers in this county deserve better."

The court’s action underscores a wave of community pressure, including a joint letter from the cities of Keller, Southlake and Colleyville to the appraisal district demanding that Law be fired.

Among the complaints against Law, a questionable handling of property evaluations, a new software program debacle that halted online protests at a crucial time and an abuse of power scandal involving two staffers who targeted a local realtor who helps people protest their appraisals for free.

The most recent TAD investigation involves an audio recording allegedly of a staffer encouraging lying to the media about TAD’s technology troubles.

During a phone call seeking his reaction, Law said he had no comment.

But in response to the appraisal district board potentially firing him, the only official method to remove him, Law said, "None of my board members, at this time, have directed me to put this issue on the next tad board meeting’s agenda."

One resident during public comment expressed a different opinion of Law.

"He knows how to hire the people to protect our data. I think he’s done a wonderful job," said realtor Tracy Stanley.

"The buck has to stop at the top. The chief appraiser has been the common denominator throughout all of these issues and episodes," O’Hare said. "It is time to hold him accountable. It is past time for a change."

The next appraisal district board meeting is not until Nov. 11.

Law said that is plenty of time for new items to be added to that agenda. Time will tell if that could mean a looming vote to remove him.