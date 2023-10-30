Colorado football robbed: Jewelry stolen from players' locker room at Rose Bowl Stadium

article

The investigation continued Monday into a reported theft of items from the Colorado Buffaloes' locker room during the university's Saturday night football game against UCLA at Rose Bowl Stadium.

"The Pasadena Police Department has initiated an investigation into an incident in the Colorado Locker Room at the game this past Saturday night," Lisa Derderian of the city of Pasadena said in a statement Monday.

The case is "a theft investigation involving several players," Derderian told City News Service. Other details were not being released by police, Derderian said.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

According to Derderian, UCLA issued the following statement:

"The UCLA athletic department confirmed that a report was filed to the Pasadena Police Department following the UCLA-Colorado football game regarding items that were reportedly missing from the Colorado locker room. UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado on the matter," the UCLA statement said.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Colorado players returned to their locker room Saturday night to find some of their jewelry stolen.

An exterior view of the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2010 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The crime is believed to have occurred during the Bruins' 28-16 victory over Colorado.

"That's awful for anybody," UCLA coach Chip Kelly told The Times. "You would think that when you go anywhere that your valuables are safe."

Colorado safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig retweeted a video of Buffaloes players discussing the situation after the game. One player can be heard saying, "I just got mine, bro. I had the jewelry box and everything, bro. They took it off my jewelry box."

"IN LOCKER ROOM," Silmon-Craig wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "YOU WOULD THINK YOUR STUFF SAFE MAN ITS CRAZY."

Silmon-Craig ended his post on X with an angry-faced emoji.

Pasadena police and private security are responsible for safeguarding the Rose Bowl during events. There is no video surveillance inside the locker rooms, The Times reported.