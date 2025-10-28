The Colony resident claims $1 million lottery jackpot
THE COLONY, Texas - Someone from The Colony won more than $1 million with a Texas Two Step lottery ticket.
What we know:
According to the Texas Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at Mr. T’s Market in Midland, Texas.
It matched all four of the white balls (1-6-14-31) and the red Bonus Ball (25) for the Oct. 16 drawing.
The jackpot for the drawing was $1,075,000. Plus, the same ticket won a smaller $5 prize.
What we don't know:
The winner who claimed the jackpot is from The Colony.
However, the Texas Lottery didn’t release any information about their identity because they’ve chosen to remain anonymous.
By the numbers:
Texas Two Step drawings happen twice a week.
Players have an overall one in 32.4 chance of winning any prize.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a news release from the Texas Lottery.