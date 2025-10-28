The Colony resident claims $1 million lottery jackpot

article

The Brief A Texas Two Step lottery ticket worth over $1 million was sold in Midland, Texas. The winner has been identified as a resident of The Colony. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.



Someone from The Colony won more than $1 million with a Texas Two Step lottery ticket.

What we know:

According to the Texas Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at Mr. T’s Market in Midland, Texas.

It matched all four of the white balls (1-6-14-31) and the red Bonus Ball (25) for the Oct. 16 drawing.

The jackpot for the drawing was $1,075,000. Plus, the same ticket won a smaller $5 prize.

What we don't know:

The winner who claimed the jackpot is from The Colony.

However, the Texas Lottery didn’t release any information about their identity because they’ve chosen to remain anonymous.

By the numbers:

Texas Two Step drawings happen twice a week.

Players have an overall one in 32.4 chance of winning any prize.