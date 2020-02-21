Collins Aerospace opens new facility in North Texas

article

The aircraft industry is growing again in North Texas.

On Thursday, Collins Aerospace opened its new facility in Haltom City in northeast Tarrant County. It replaces the one in Fort Worth and adds more space and workers.

The plant repairs landing gears and related parts for commercial and military aircraft.

“This is a facility that we’ve invested in. We feel extremely proud about it. We are extremely excited about the growth of the business and we really look forward to kind of maintaining and growing this business, you know, and serving the needs of our customers,” said Ajay Mahajan, the vice president of landing systems at Collins Aerospace.

The new facility is near one of the company’s largest customers – Lockheed Martin.