Collin County starts mobile COVID-19 vaccination teams to get more people vaccinated

Vaccination teams are traveling across Collin County to bring COVID-19 vaccines to people in need and business who want to get their employees vaccinated.

Collin County Health Care Services started its mobile vaccination teams after receiving grants that allowed them to hire new staff that didn’t take away from current workers.

The teams will focus on those who are homebound, long-term care facilities, and businesses that want workers vaccinated.

The mobile COVID-19 vaccination teams are available by request and appointment.

The teams will also be available for organizations, clubs, and events.