Collin County shooting victim stops at Plano church for help

By
Published  September 4, 2025 9:04am CDT
Plano
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • The Collin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that may have happened early Thursday morning in Lucas.
    • The victim was found outside First United Methodist Church in Plano around 6 a.m.
    • That person's condition is unknown.

PLANO, Texas - Police were called to a church in Plano on Thursday morning after someone showed up there saying they’d been shot.

What we know:

The call for help came in just after 6 a.m. at First United Methodist Church on East Spring Creek Parkway.

Plano police believe the victim was shot somewhere in Lucas, another Collin County city that’s about 20 minutes east of Plano.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on the age, gender, or condition of the gunshot victim.

No details about the shooting were released.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office will handle the investigation as they work to figure out what happened, police said.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Plano Police Department.

