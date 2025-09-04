Collin County shooting victim stops at Plano church for help
PLANO, Texas - Police were called to a church in Plano on Thursday morning after someone showed up there saying they’d been shot.
What we know:
The call for help came in just after 6 a.m. at First United Methodist Church on East Spring Creek Parkway.
Plano police believe the victim was shot somewhere in Lucas, another Collin County city that’s about 20 minutes east of Plano.
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on the age, gender, or condition of the gunshot victim.
No details about the shooting were released.
The Collin County Sheriff’s Office will handle the investigation as they work to figure out what happened, police said.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Plano Police Department.