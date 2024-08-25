Collin County man wins $1M drawing at Choctaw Casino

article

Another North Texas man became a millionaire overnight when his name was called out at Choctaw Casino & Resort.

Chandra G. from Collin County was picked early Sunday morning as the third and final winner in Choctaw’s "3 Months 3 Millionaires" drawing.

He left the Durant, Oklahoma casino with an oversized $1 million check.

"This summer has been amazing. We’ve already made two lucky guests millionaires. We’re very excited to make our third millionaire tonight. We can’t wait to see the look on their face when we bring them on stage and tell them they’re the newest millionaire," said Thomas O’Sullivan, the casino’s director of marketing.

Choctaw said all three winners in last year’s summer giveaway were from North Texas.

The three winners this summer were also all North Texans.

The casino will begin giving away new Mercedez Benz cars every Saturday in September.