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Collin County jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

By
FOX 4
McKinney
Published September 1, 2026 11:13 AM CDT
Published September 1, 2026 11:13 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Inmate Kenneth Heyward died Friday morning after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Collin County jail.
    • Heyward had been in custody since Aug. 3 following an arrest by Plano police for allegedly trying to take a weapon from an officer.
    • His cause of death is currently unknown, and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards will conduct an independent investigation.

McKINNEY, Texas - An inmate died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell at the Collin County.

What we know:

According to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kenneth Heyward was found unresponsive in his cell on Friday morning.

Jail and medical personnel tried to revive him, but they were not successful.

Dig deeper:

Heyward was in custody after being arrested by the Plano Police Department on Aug. 3 for allegedly trying to take a weapon from a peace officer.

What we don't know:

Heyward’s cause of death is still unknown, and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office did release any other details about his medical history or what happened.

What's next:

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards will conduct an independent investigation into Heyward’s death.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

McKinneyPlanoCrime and Public Safety