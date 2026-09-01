Collin County jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell
McKINNEY, Texas - An inmate died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell at the Collin County.
What we know:
According to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kenneth Heyward was found unresponsive in his cell on Friday morning.
Jail and medical personnel tried to revive him, but they were not successful.
Dig deeper:
Heyward was in custody after being arrested by the Plano Police Department on Aug. 3 for allegedly trying to take a weapon from a peace officer.
What we don't know:
Heyward’s cause of death is still unknown, and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office did release any other details about his medical history or what happened.
What's next:
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards will conduct an independent investigation into Heyward’s death.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Collin County Sheriff's Office.