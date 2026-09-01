Collin County jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

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The Brief Inmate Kenneth Heyward died Friday morning after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Collin County jail. Heyward had been in custody since Aug. 3 following an arrest by Plano police for allegedly trying to take a weapon from an officer. His cause of death is currently unknown, and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards will conduct an independent investigation.



An inmate died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell at the Collin County.

What we know:

According to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kenneth Heyward was found unresponsive in his cell on Friday morning.

Jail and medical personnel tried to revive him, but they were not successful.

Dig deeper:

Heyward was in custody after being arrested by the Plano Police Department on Aug. 3 for allegedly trying to take a weapon from a peace officer.

What we don't know:

Heyward’s cause of death is still unknown, and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office did release any other details about his medical history or what happened.

What's next:

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards will conduct an independent investigation into Heyward’s death.