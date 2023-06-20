Collin County adds 2 servicemen to Fallen Warriors Portrait Project memorial

article

Two servicemen who lost their lives in the line of duty are now part of a Collin County memorial.

This year, Collin County’s Fallen Warriors Portrait Project honored Army National Guard Sergeant Pedro Perez, of Plano, and Airman First Class James Trosclair, from McKinney.

Perez was serving in Operation Lone Star when he was killed in a motorcycle accident two years ago.

Trosclair was shot down in North Korea in 1952. His remains were never recovered.

READ MORE: 'Missing Hero Table': Fallen soldiers honored with empty seat at table

The two men join nearly 100 others in the Hall of Heroes at the Collin County courthouse.

"The idea of people forgetting about them just was distressing to me. So now, I get to honor all of our veterans from our county," co-founder of Collin County’s Fallen Warrior Portrait Project, Colin Kimball, said. "And so that distress is no longer present in my life."

Kimball founded Collin County’s Fallen Warrior Project in 2013.

Kimball said his goal is to paint portraits for the more than 400 servicemembers listed on the Wall of Honor at the Collin County Veterans Memorial.