Suspect arrested in Collin County chase that went into Oklahoma

A wanted suspect after a chase that started in Collin County went all the way into Oklahoma.

Jose Rodriguez was wanted on multiple charges, including grand theft and tampering with government records.

On Saturday, license plate reading cameras alerted Melissa Police that a car connected to Rodriguez was detected on Fannin Road.

Melissa and Celina police tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect led them on a chase.

During the chase, Rodriguez threw cash out of his car and made video calls, according to Melissa police.

The pursuit crossed into Oklahoma, where Oklahoma officers stopped their pursuit.

The chase continued in Texas.

Authorities from Grayson County and Collin County stopped the car using spike strips.

More cash and stolen property was found in the vehicle.

Rodriguez is expected to face several charges in connection to the incident.

Information in this article comes from Melissa police.




