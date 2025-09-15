Collin County Animal Services investigate disease outbreak, dog adoptions suspended

article

The Brief Collin County Animal Services has temporarily suspended all dog adoptions due to a potential disease outbreak. The suspension is a precautionary measure to ensure the health of the animals in their care. Cat adoptions are not affected and will continue as scheduled.



Officials with the Collin County Animal Services have suspended all dog adoptions for Monday, September 15.

They are investigating a possible disease outbreak and are suspending the adoptions out of "an abundance of caution."

Officials did not say how long the suspension will last.

What they're saying:

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience and hope to be open again soon. Thank you for your understanding and know that the health and well-being of the animals in our care is of the utmost priority to the staff and volunteers," said animal service officials in a statement on social media.

Cat adoptions are still available.

If you have any questions, please email the animal shelter at animalshelter@collincountytx.gov.