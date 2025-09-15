Collin County Animal Services investigate disease outbreak, dog adoptions suspended
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - Officials with the Collin County Animal Services have suspended all dog adoptions for Monday, September 15.
They are investigating a possible disease outbreak and are suspending the adoptions out of "an abundance of caution."
Officials did not say how long the suspension will last.
What they're saying:
"We are very sorry for any inconvenience and hope to be open again soon. Thank you for your understanding and know that the health and well-being of the animals in our care is of the utmost priority to the staff and volunteers," said animal service officials in a statement on social media.
Cat adoptions are still available.
If you have any questions, please email the animal shelter at animalshelter@collincountytx.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from Collin County Animal Services.