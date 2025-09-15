Expand / Collapse search

Collin County Animal Services investigate disease outbreak, dog adoptions suspended

Published  September 15, 2025 7:21am CDT
Collin County
The Brief

    • Collin County Animal Services has temporarily suspended all dog adoptions due to a potential disease outbreak.
    • The suspension is a precautionary measure to ensure the health of the animals in their care.
    • Cat adoptions are not affected and will continue as scheduled.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - Officials with the Collin County Animal Services have suspended all dog adoptions for Monday, September 15. 

They are investigating a possible disease outbreak and are suspending the adoptions out of "an abundance of caution."

Officials did not say how long the suspension will last.

What they're saying:

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience and hope to be open again soon.  Thank you for your understanding and know that the health and well-being of the animals in our care is of the utmost priority to the staff and volunteers," said animal service officials in a statement on social media.

Cat adoptions are still available. 

If you have any questions, please email the animal shelter at animalshelter@collincountytx.gov.

The Source: Information in this article is from Collin County Animal Services.

