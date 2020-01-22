Closing time: January brings the end of numerous Dallas restaurants

article

It’s been a brutal month for the Dallas restaurant scene, as several notable establishments have abruptly closed their doors.

While January is typically a time in the industry for closings, the start of 2020 has brought the end of restaurants helmed by bold-faced names or that have become beloved by diners.

Bolsa, the Oak Cliff favorite known for its brunch and farm-to-table menu, closed Wednesday night. It opened in 2008 and had become an institution for Dallas diners. D Magazine reported the landlord locked the doors on the restaurant after it closed Wednesday.

“For more than a decade you’ve come to us to eat, drink and celebrate life’s biggest moments. It’s an honor that will never be lost on us,” the restaurant said on Facebook.

Stephan Pyles, a Dallas restaurant legend, suddenly closed the doors on his Flora Street Café on January 2. The restaurant attempted to become less formal and more casual, but it’s final year of operation was bumpy. The closing was notable because Pyles said he planned to stop operating any restaurant and instead work as a consultant.

Many other favorites who had been open at least half a decade also announced their closings in recent days.

The Common Table, located in Uptown, announced Tuesday that its final day will be Jan. 26. The beer-focused bar with a kitchen that turned out brewpub-style food said in a Facebook post it couldn’t “reach an agreement with our landlord.”

Another brewpub, LUCK (Local Urban Craft Kitchen), closed Jan. 19. Located in Trinity Groves, the restaurant/bar had been open for more than six years. It gained notoriety for its beer pairing events.

Casa Komali, located on the edge of Uptown along Cole Avenue, shut down after five years of service. It featured “modern Mexican” food. In a post on Facebook, the restaurant said it had enjoyed serving Dallas but “felt the timing was right to say goodbye.”

Open for a shorter time, but part of Deep Ellum’s recent revival, Stonedeck Pizza Pub will close after service on Jan. 25. The Elm Street pizza parlor was also a favorite for its selection of moonshines.