CLEAR Alert issued for missing man in Burleson County

The Brief A CLEAR Alert was issued for 63-year-old Milton Joe Schroeder Jr., who was last seen Wednesday in Caldwell, Texas. Schroeder may be in a silver 2008 Dodge Ram with a white tailgate and steel bumpers. Authorities believe his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.



A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old man last seen in Burleson County.

Milton Joe Schroeder Jr.

What we know:

The statewide alert was issued for Milton Joe Schroeder Jr., who was last seen around noon Wednesday in the 4100 block of County Road 696 in Caldwell.

Schroeder is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs about 135 pounds.

Stock photo of truck Schroeder may be in (Source: Burleson Sheriff's Office)

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office believes he may be traveling in a silver 2008 Dodge Ram with a white tailgate and large steel bumpers on the front and back. The truck’s Texas license plate number is 1RP814.

Officials believe Schroeder’s disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

What you can do:

If you spot the vehicle or have any information on Schroeder, contact the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office at 979-567-4343.

What is a CLEAR Alert?

A CLEAR Alert is similar to an AMBER Alert but is used for missing adults between the ages of 18 and 64 who are believed to be in imminent danger. It must be issued within 72 hours of the person’s disappearance.

The name "CLEAR" honors four Texas women who were kidnapped and killed: Cayley Mandadi, D’Lisa Kelley, Erin Castro and Ashanti Billie. The "R" in CLEAR stands for "Rest," representing all others affected.