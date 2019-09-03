Classes resume after middle school in Grapevine evacuated due to bomb threat

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Grapevine police are looking for the person responsible for a false bomb threat at Cross Timbers Middle School.

The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District did not release any details about the threat but said all students and staff were safely evacuated Tuesday morning.

There was a heavy police presence as officers searched the campus. Pool Road was closed and traffic was diverted away from the school. Nearby Timberline Elementary School and Grapevine High School were also placed in lockout mode as a safety precaution.

Everyone was allowed to return to the building after police gave the all-clear.

The district said it will send updates to parents.