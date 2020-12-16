Civil rights attorney says independent autopsy proves La Marque police officer shot 22-year-old man

"I just feel like my son shouldn't be dead and the officer should be held accountable," said Lakeisha Feast, Joshua Feast's mother.

Dozens of people prayed at New Life Church in Texas City that justice be served in last week's shooting death of the 22-year-old father of two toddlers.

Joshua Feast was shot one time in the back by La Marque police officer Jose Santos. That's according to attorney Ben Crump who released findings of an independent autopsy on Wednesday.

"We now know Joshua Feast was shot by officer Santos in the upper right side of the back. The bullet never exited his body and he suffered numerous internal injuries," Crump said.

He added Feast was dead on arrival at the hospital.

"The witness accounts say Joshua had only taken a few steps before the officer fired," said Crump.

The attorney says witnesses saw officer Santos kick Feast after he hit the ground.

Crump contends the autopsy results disprove the police department's claim that Feast had pointed a gun at Santos.

For two days, Crump has been calling for officer Santos immediate termination and prosecution for Feast’s death.

The La Marque Police Department hasn’t issued a statement or response since last weekend.