City of Fort Worth names Kim Neal as police monitor

The city of Fort Worth has named its police monitor.

Kim Neal is currently the executive director for the Citizens Complaint Authority in Cincinnati overseeing serious misconduct allegations by police officers.

Neal will help set up a new civilian review board in Fort Worth as the city hopes to rebuild trust between police and minority communities.

“We look forward to working with Kim Neal to develop Fort Worth’s program for independent review of the police department in order to increase trust between the community and the department,” City Manager David Cooke said. “We will be relying on Kim’s vast knowledge and experience as we move forward to implement best practices for independent review of police.”

The police monitor appointment stems from a recommendation made by Fort Worth’s race and culture task force.

Neal is expected to begin her work in North Texas by early March.