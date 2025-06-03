City of McKinney to welcome luxury JW Marriott Resort Hotel

article

The Brief McKinney City Council approved a Chapter 380 agreement for a new JW Marriott resort hotel in Craig Ranch. The luxury hotel will feature 290 rooms, over 51,000 sq ft of conference space, and resort amenities including a lazy river and pickleball courts. Additional incentives from city development corporations will be considered this summer for the project.



The McKinney City Council has approved a resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Chapter 380 Economic Development Program and Agreement with Craig Ranch Luxury Hotel to bring a JW Marriott resort hotel to the city.

This significant development supports the city's continued efforts to promote tourism and attract premier hospitality experiences.

Chapter 380

The primary goal of Chapter 380 agreements is to promote state and local economic development and stimulate business and commercial activity within a city's jurisdiction. This is achieved by offering various forms of assistance to businesses and developers.

McKinney Mayor

What they're saying:

"This is a transformational project that reflects the City of McKinney's commitment to thoughtfully planned growth and economic development," said McKinney Mayor George Fuller.

"With the airport's upcoming expansion into commercial service, our extended partnership with the CJ CUP Byron Nelson tournament, and major entertainment attractions like the VENU Sunset Amphitheater and Cannon Beach: Surf and Adventure Park, McKinney is quickly becoming a regional and national destination. A luxury resort like JW Marriott is not just welcome, it's needed."

Resort hotel amenities

Dig deeper:

Under the agreement, the developer will construct and operate a luxury JW Marriott resort hotel featuring 290 guest rooms, more than 51,000 square feet of high-end hotel conference space, and resort-style amenities.

These amenities include:

A pool with a lazy river

A full-service fitness center

Multiple dining options, including a three-meal restaurant and specialty restaurant,

A lounge with a terrace and poolside service

Pickleball courts

Structured and valet parking

Additional guest conveniences such as a business center and a retail gift shop.

Guests will also have access to the TPC Craig Ranch golf course and a Lifetime Fitness and Spa.

The project will also include at least 45 for-sale condominiums, served by a dedicated amenity deck, creating a unique mixed-use hospitality and residential destination.

The development will be located on an 8-acre parcel at the northeast corner of Collin McKinney Parkway and Van Tuyl Parkway within Craig Ranch.

What's next:

Pursuant to a project term sheet, the McKinney Community Development Corporation and the McKinney Economic Development Corporation will be considering additional incentives for this project at upcoming meetings this summer.