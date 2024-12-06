City of Dallas welcomes 30 new US citizens with naturalization oath ceremony

The Brief 30 Dallas residents from 19 different countries officially became U.S. citizens in the city's fourth naturalization ceremony. The event was hosted by the city of Dallas in collaboration with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. Many of them immediately signed up to register to vote at a table set up at the event.



It's a big day for new U.S. citizens in North Texas.

Friday morning, 30 Dallas residents were sworn in at the city's fourth naturalization ceremony.

December 6, 2024, is a date these North Texas will cherish.

Thirty Dallasites from 19 different countries became U.S. citizens on Friday after being sworn in at an oath ceremony held at Dallas City Hall.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

This is only the fourth naturalization ceremony hosted by the city of Dallas in collaboration with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Among those who became U.S. citizens was 19-year-old Henry Mueta. He moved to Texas from Kenya.

"It's really important. This is like a stepping stone to me," he said. "It opens so many doors. Before this, there was so many limitations. Now that I have my citizenship, there's so many things I can do."

It's a similar story for Asma Ahmed, who began her journey to become a U.S. citizen 20 years ago. She and her family moved here from Pakistan.

"Having a justice system intact and having opportunities for women. So it makes you go forward," she said.

And with their new citizenship also comes responsibility. Many of them immediately signed up to register to vote at a table set up at the event.

"I’m extremely happy and proud to be a citizen of the U.S.," said Ahmed.