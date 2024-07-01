City of Dallas continues cleaning up debris 1 month after windstorm

More than a month after the storm at the end of May caused widespread damage across DFW, the cleanup continues.

The city of Dallas says it is more than halfway done. But the sight of dried-up brush piles still litters many areas of the city.

Nearby cities also say their work continues with all hands on deck.

Debris piles like this are still a common site in North Texas more than a month after the powerful windstorm hit just after Memorial Day weekend.

And now with the Fourth of July around the corner, the dry branches could create a fire risk that goes beyond the typical dry grass.

Both city of Dallas crews and contracted ones are working 12-hour days, six to seven days a week in triple-digit temperatures.

Clifton Gillespie is the director of sanitation for the city of Dallas. He says the amount of debris from the powerful windstorm on May 28 is unlike any the city has seen in recent years.

"Trucks and crews are having to go through every city street," he said. "It’s different than previous storms, where it only impacted certain areas like the June 2019 windstorm or October 2019 tornado."

The city of Dallas estimates the debris will ultimately total more than 400,000 cubic yards, which is enough to fill more than 120 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Gillespie says Dallas has collected about 300,000 cubic yards so far.

Both Garland and Richardson are at about 200,000 cubic yards of debris, and Plano has about 50,000. However, there is still a long way to go.

"We are absolutely on target for 60 days for the first pass-through of the city," Gillespie said.

Richardson says it is also on track to complete its first pass by the end of next week.

Garland completed its first pass on Monday.

The city of Dallas says its 60-day target for completing the first round of collection is July 26.

STORM DEBRIS COLLECTION

Dallas:

https://dallascityhall.com/departments/sanitation/Pages/May-2024-Storm-Debris-Collection.aspx

Richardson:

https://www.cor.net/departments/communications/press-releases/severe-weather

Plano:

https://www.plano.gov/1818/Storm-Recovery