Dallas County storm damage: How you can apply for FEMA assistance

Dallas County residents impacted by last week's severe weather can apply for federal disaster assistance.

The Biden Administration added Dallas County to a major disaster declaration, making residents eligible to apply for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Individual Assistance program.

The program helps homeowners and renters for damage that is not covered by insurance.

Residents can apply for funding help for things like temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, legal services and unemployment assistance.

If you have insurance, be sure you have made a claim.

FEMA can only provide money after you get your insurance settlement. If your insurance does not cover all of your expenses, FEMA may be able to assist with funding.

If you do not have insurance, FEMA will verify your losses through a home inspection or will ask for documents to verify your expenses.

To apply, you can go to disasterassistance.gov or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.