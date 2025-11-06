City of Aledo picks Candice Edmondson as new city leader

article

The Aledo City Council has selected Candice Edmondson as the city’s next manager following a nationwide search that drew 75 applicants. Council members voted unanimously for Edmondson during a meeting Thursday night.

About Candice Edmondson

What we know:

A Parker County native, Edmondson will begin her new role in early January, coinciding with the grand opening of Aledo’s new City Hall.

She currently serves as city manager of Richland Hills, where she oversees a $28 million budget and has led projects aimed at revitalizing public spaces, improving infrastructure, and attracting new business investment.

Before her time in Richland Hills, Edmondson worked as deputy director of community services for the City of Southlake. She holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Texas and is active in several professional organizations, including the Texas City Management Association and the International City/County Management Association.

What they're saying:

Mayor Shane Davis said the council was impressed with Edmondson’s leadership experience and vision for Aledo’s future.

"We are excited and confident that Candice will lead our city with integrity and deliver the community vision as directed by the City Council," Davis said. "We have many projects coming up, none more important than our Comprehensive Plan, Parks Master Plan and Thoroughfare Plan."

Edmondson said she is honored to join the city and looks forward to collaborating with city officials and residents.

"Aledo’s strong values and spirit of connection truly resonate with me," she said. "I am eager to build upon the city’s solid foundation as we pursue thoughtful growth and continue providing exceptional service to our residents."

What's next:

Edmondson will replace Interim City Manager Mark McDaniel, who will continue in the role until her arrival. The city plans to host a community welcome event as part of the new City Hall’s grand opening early next year.