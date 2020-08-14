Cinemark opening several DFW locations in phased reopening plan

article

Several Cinemark theaters will open to test how the rest of the Plano-based company can do it safely.

Friday’s openings include theaters at Alliance Town Center in Fort Worth, Northeast Mall in Hurst and in Rockwall. Masks are required except when eating and drinking.

"Cinemark is thrilled to once again welcome moviegoers across the U.S. to enjoy the unparalleled immersive experience of watching movies on the big screen. Through our very successful test-and-learn theatres, we have heard firsthand from moviegoers that we are truly setting The Cinemark Standard by providing the out-of-home entertainment experience they have been craving in a way that makes them feel protected," said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO

Once all of Cinemark’s theaters reopen, they will be showing classic movies such as the Goonies, Jurrasic Park, Back to the Future, Raiders of the Lost Ark and Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.

Tickets will cost $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors.

There are 525 Cinemark theaters in the United States with 19 in North Texas.