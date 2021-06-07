Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:57 PM CDT until TUE 7:23 PM CDT, Lamar County, Delta County
9
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Red River County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Parker County, Hood County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Denton County, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:12 PM CDT until TUE 12:25 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:05 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Palo Pinto County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:15 PM CDT until THU 2:00 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:55 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Erath County, Comanche County

Cicadas could be cause of large mass on radar, NWS says

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Maryland
FOX 5 DC

The National Weather Service says a "fuzziness" appearing on their radar could be caused by swarms of cicadas.

Cicadas Map 2021: Brood X emerges in DC, Maryland and Virginia

FOX 5 meteorologist Mike Thomas says the NWS's guess isn't inaccurate, but it's hard to say for certain what the mass is. He says it could be a number of different things with the high humidity in place in our area.

Thomas also says cicadas are not known to be far nor high flyers because their wings are too heavy compared to other insects. That's why when we see them fly, they tend to be all over the place in the air.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Overall, Thomas says he suspects the mass on the radar is a combination of humidity, pollen and some cicadas mixed in as well.