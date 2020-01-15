Church deacon killed in South Dallas hit-and-run

article

The family of a father and church deacon is hoping the driver who hit and killed him in South Dallas comes forward.

The incident happened Saturday a 66-year-old Harvey Miller was walking across a South Dallas street. Someone driving a white car hit him and drove off. Police released surveillance pictures hoping to get some leads.

Harvey’s family is hoping the driver of the white car seen in surveillance images will do the right thing and turn themselves in.

Saturday just before 6:30 p.m. as Harvey was crossing South Lamar Street from his house to Alligator Jack’s, police say a white car hit him and kept driving.

“We just can’t understand how someone could knowingly hit something and not stop,” said Derek Miller, one of Harvey’s sons.

Harvey was transported to Baylor hospital, where he died. His son, Harvey Miller Jr., had just talked to him.

Advertisement

“Doing a routine thing. Going to pick up a sandwich at the end of the day. Go back home. Watch the game,” Harvey Jr. said. “And then we got the call that he wasn’t making it home that night.”

Harvey was a deacon at Cornerstone Church. It’s the same church where Harvey Jr. is pastor.

“He was steady and he was solid and we will truly miss him,” Harvey Jr. said.

Family members are angry, frustrated and are wondering why.

“The utter disregard for the sanctity of life. Leaving someone just laying in the street,” Harvey Jr. said.

Family members say they take comfort hearing from officers on scene that people who drove up on Harvey after he was hit surrounded him and called for help. His service is Saturday at Cornerstone Church.