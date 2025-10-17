Triple murder suspect crashes into Ennis Buc-ee's, injures pedestrian
ENNIS, Texas - A man suspected of killing three people in Mabank, Texas crashed his vehicle into a Buc-ee's store in Ennis, shot himself, and injured a pedestrian, according to officials. The suspect is currently in critical condition.
What we know:
The incident began around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, when the Henderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call in the Cedar Creek Cove subdivision of Mabank, Texas. Deputies arrived to find several victims. Three were pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials quickly identified 29-year-old Christopher Kyle Reid Jr. as the shooting suspect and asked the public for assistance in finding him.
Deputies later found that the suspect had crashed into a Buc-ee's store in Ennis. Ennis police told FOX 4 that Reid drove his vehicle into the entrance of the Buc-ee's around 5 a.m. that same day.
Triple Murder Suspect Crashes Into Buc-ee's
Courtesy: Christopher Kelly
As Reid drove into the building, he struck and pinned a pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, against a sales display near the main entrance. Once the vehicle came to a stop, Reid used a gun to shoot himself in the head.
Reid was transported to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition. The pedestrian was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
Video from SKY 4 on Friday showed plywood covering parts of the gas station's entrance.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identities of the three victims from the Mabank shooting or the injured pedestrian at Buc-ee's. Officials also have not released details regarding the motive for the triple murder.
