Triple murder suspect crashes into Ennis Buc-ee's, injures pedestrian

article

The Brief A suspect in a triple murder in Mabank, identified as Christopher Kyle Reid Jr., led authorities to Ennis after crashing his vehicle into a Buc-ee's store. The crash injured a pedestrian and was followed by the suspect shooting himself in the head. The incident began early Thursday morning when deputies found three shooting victims deceased in a Mabank subdivision, and the suspect remains unidentified.



A man suspected of killing three people in Mabank, Texas crashed his vehicle into a Buc-ee's store in Ennis, shot himself, and injured a pedestrian, according to officials. The suspect is currently in critical condition.

What we know:

The incident began around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, when the Henderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call in the Cedar Creek Cove subdivision of Mabank, Texas. Deputies arrived to find several victims. Three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials quickly identified 29-year-old Christopher Kyle Reid Jr. as the shooting suspect and asked the public for assistance in finding him.

Deputies later found that the suspect had crashed into a Buc-ee's store in Ennis. Ennis police told FOX 4 that Reid drove his vehicle into the entrance of the Buc-ee's around 5 a.m. that same day.

Triple Murder Suspect Crashes Into Buc-ee's

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy: Christopher Kelly

As Reid drove into the building, he struck and pinned a pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, against a sales display near the main entrance. Once the vehicle came to a stop, Reid used a gun to shoot himself in the head.

Reid was transported to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition. The pedestrian was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Video from SKY 4 on Friday showed plywood covering parts of the gas station's entrance.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the three victims from the Mabank shooting or the injured pedestrian at Buc-ee's. Officials also have not released details regarding the motive for the triple murder.