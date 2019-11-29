Christmas tree shortage could raise prices for North Texans looking for real trees

article

The day after Christmas, Black Friday as it's called, marks the official start of the Christmas shopping season.

But it's not just gifts people are shopping for, it's also the start of people looking for that real Christmas tree.

This year, there could be a shortage of trees for those gifts to go under.

Brad and Lindsey Argabright, along with their 3-year-old son Nolan, are on a mission to start a tradition.

“This is my first real tree buying experience,” they said.

Shawn Lane, with Christmas Traditions Christmas Tree Lot, is happy to help with that mission.

“Our slogan is Christmas traditions begin with a real tree. We believe that,” he said. “All of our trees come from Oregon, so we have the Nordmann Fir. We also have Noble Fir. We have Fraser Firs, and then we have Douglas Fir.”

Advertisement

This season, real trees could be in short supply because of the recession that hit the U.S. more than a decade ago.

“It’s very expensive, and it’s a long-term investment to grow a Christmas tree, so when we got into that recession, many people decided they couldn’t do it anymore,” Lane explained.

READ MORE: Potential Christmas tree shortage could hit your wallet this holiday season

Fewer growers meant fewer seedlings planted, but the demand for Christmas trees is growing.

“The demand for real Christmas trees is up, and there's just a low supply. It takes so many years to grow a tree like this. Probably takes about 10 years or so to grow,” Lane added.

With the shortage those shopping for real trees could see higher prices.

Small trees can go for as little as $40, but big ones can be as much as $500-$600.

“But I'd say an average Christmas tree, you can get a seven-footer for probably $80-$90, on up to a $180, depending on what type of tree you're buying,” Lane said.

And Lane said some people find it important to have a real tree.

“Just the family tradition of going out and picking out a tree at the Christmas tree lot, as opposed to dragging the box out of the attic and opening that up. There’s not much fun in that,” he said.

For the Argabrights, it was mission accomplished on Friday.

“It was big and green and had lots of space to put all of our ornaments,” Lindsey said.

And 3-year-old Nolan, who saw more than just trees, had a big smile and eyes bright by the end of the day.

“Pretty exciting, lot of fun,” Nolan’s father, Brad, said. “I know our son Nolan is really going to enjoy it so, we'll be good.”

As the Argabright's start, and others continue their real Christmas tree tradition.