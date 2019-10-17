Christmas comes early as Blue Bell releases Christmas Cookies ice cream

Blue Bell is getting into the Christmas spirit early, with the release of their highly anticipated seasonal ice cream flavors.

Christmas Cookies ice cream will return to stores on Thursday.

The flavor is “a combination of your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar – in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.”

Because of the demand from previous years, Blue Bell increased their production, and hope to have the flavor through the holiday season.

Along with Christmas Cookies ice cream, Blue Bell will also roll out their other seasonal flavors: Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan, and Salted Caramel Cookie.