Chris Brown sued for $50M for alleged 'brutal' assault at Texas show

article

Singer Chris Brown is being sued for $50 million after allegedly attack brutal beating following a show at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Four Denton County men filed a lawsuit claiming that Brown and his entourage surrounded them after a show on July 20, threw chairs at them and repeatedly kicked, stomped and beat them.

Brown, promoter Live Nation and rappers Sinko Ceej, Hood Boss and Yella Beezy are named in the suit.

The plaintiffs say they were invited backstage to Brown's VIP area after his 11:11 Tour show.

Before leaving, one of the men, Charles Bush, shook Brown's hand and congratulated him on a good show.

Someone in Brown's entourage then allegedly reminded Brown that he had previously been "beefing" with Bush.

"I don't forget s***," Brown allegedly said.

The lawsuit says the singer then told members of his entourage to "f*** [Bush] up."

That's when members of the entourage began to assault Bush and the other three men.

The lawsuit calls the attack "unprovoked."

"The brutal, violent assault participated in and directed by Brown severely injured all Plaintiffs," reads the lawsuit.

One of the men was hospitalized, according to the suit. Three others required medical treatment.

Featured article

Brown has been linked to several violent incidents in the past, including pleading guilty to felony assault of his then-girlfriend Rihanna.

"Chris Brown's egregious conduct must be stopped," says the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed in Harris County, where Live Nation is headquartered. Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee is representing the clients.

The men are seeking a temporary restraining order against Brown and the other musicians, plus "no less" than $50 million for pain and suffering, mental anguish, medical expenses and more.

Fort Worth Police tell FOX 4 that they do have a report from Dickies Arena on the night of the concert.

Police say because of the ongoing investigation, no further details can be provided.