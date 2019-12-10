CHP officer uses ASL to help woman at DMV after receiving disturbance call due to language barrier

A California Highway Patrol officer helped a hearing-impaired woman apply for an ID at the Department of Motor Vehicles using sign language.

CHP Central LA received a disturbance call at the Hope St. DMV in Los Angeles.

Officer Randy Rodriguez responded to the DMV and realized the call was simply due to a language barrier.

Using American Sign Language, Officer Rodriguez helped the unidentified woman apply for a California ID. He also covered the cost when she came up short for the fee.