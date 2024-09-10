Childish Gambino's Dallas concert postponed

article

The Brief Donald Glover announced he is postponing his North American tour to focus on his health for a few weeks. That includes Wednesday night's Childish Gambino concert at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The concert is expected to be rescheduled.



Rapper and singer Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, is postponing the remainder of his North American tour, including a scheduled performance in Dallas.

Glover made the announcement on social media, saying he needs to focus on his physical health.

The Grammy winner was set to perform in Austin on Tuesday before taking the stage at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday.

He wants fans to hold on to their tickets. They’ll be honored when he’s able to reschedule the tour.