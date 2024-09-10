Expand / Collapse search

Childish Gambino's Dallas concert postponed

September 10, 2024
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 17: Childish Gambino performs during The New World Tour at Little Caesars Arena on August 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

DALLAS - Rapper and singer Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, is postponing the remainder of his North American tour, including a scheduled performance in Dallas.

Glover made the announcement on social media, saying he needs to focus on his physical health.

The Grammy winner was set to perform in Austin on Tuesday before taking the stage at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday.

He wants fans to hold on to their tickets. They’ll be honored when he’s able to reschedule the tour.