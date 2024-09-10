Childish Gambino's Dallas concert postponed
article
DALLAS - Rapper and singer Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, is postponing the remainder of his North American tour, including a scheduled performance in Dallas.
Glover made the announcement on social media, saying he needs to focus on his physical health.
The Grammy winner was set to perform in Austin on Tuesday before taking the stage at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday.
He wants fans to hold on to their tickets. They’ll be honored when he’s able to reschedule the tour.