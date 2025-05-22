Child run over, killed by family member in Kaufman

article

The Brief A child has died after being accidentally run over by a family member in Kaufman. Police and fire units responded to the incident on East Hickory Street on Thursday.



A child is dead after being run over in what Kaufman Police are calling an accident involving a family member on Thursday.

Child Fatally Run Over in Kaufman

What we know:

According to the Kaufman Police Department, police and fire units responded to the 400 block of East Hickory Street after a young child was reported as severely injured following an incident with a vehicle.

The release says the young child was found to have been accidentally run over by a family member. Family members had already taken the child to Texas Health Kaufman Hospital by the time officials arrived at the scene of the incident.

Attempts were made to save the child's life, but ultimately the child was pronounced dead at the emergency room.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released.

The age of the child was not mentioned in the release.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not commented on in the release.

It is not clear if anyone will face charges.

What's next:

Officers are investigating the incident, gathering evidence at both the scene and the hospital.