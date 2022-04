article

A 4-year-old drowned in a Dallas pool Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called out just after 3 p.m. to a home on Myerwood Lane.

READ MORE: Texas National Guard soldier missing after mission to rescue migrants from river: sources

Responding officers found a 4-year-old in a pool and started CPR.

The child was taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Advertisement

No further details have been released at this time.