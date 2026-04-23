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Child critically injured in East Oak Cliff shooting

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Published  April 23, 2026 4:47pm CDT
East Oak Cliff
FOX 4
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The Brief

    • A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting on Thursday afternoon in East Oak Cliff near Kiest Boulevard and Lancaster Road.
    • The victim was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries following the incident, which occurred around 1 p.m.
    • No suspect information has been released, and it remains unclear if any arrests have been made or what led to the gunfire.

DALLAS - A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in East Oak Cliff.

What we know:

It happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday in a neighborhood near Kiest Boulevard and Lancaster Road.

So far, police have only said that a juvenile suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared the victim’s age or provided any other details about the shooting.

It’s not clear if they are still searching for a suspect.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.

East Oak CliffCrime and Public Safety