Child critically injured in East Oak Cliff shooting
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DALLAS - A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in East Oak Cliff.
What we know:
It happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday in a neighborhood near Kiest Boulevard and Lancaster Road.
So far, police have only said that a juvenile suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
What we don't know:
Police have not shared the victim’s age or provided any other details about the shooting.
It’s not clear if they are still searching for a suspect.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.