Child critically injured in East Oak Cliff shooting

article

The Brief A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting on Thursday afternoon in East Oak Cliff near Kiest Boulevard and Lancaster Road. The victim was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries following the incident, which occurred around 1 p.m. No suspect information has been released, and it remains unclear if any arrests have been made or what led to the gunfire.



A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in East Oak Cliff.

What we know:

It happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday in a neighborhood near Kiest Boulevard and Lancaster Road.

So far, police have only said that a juvenile suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared the victim’s age or provided any other details about the shooting.

It’s not clear if they are still searching for a suspect.