Nonprofit launches new childcare facility in Fort Worth's Riverside community

The city of Fort Worth celebrated the opening of the first of several new childcare centers focused on learning and affordability.

Talesha Frazier enjoys a double duty of sorts as a mom of two boys and also a staff member at the newly renovated, state-of-the-art Child Care Associates facility in the Riverside community of Fort Worth.

"Being on the parent side. And now being on the teacher side, I can definitely see the benefits," she said.

The city’s investment in the nonprofit Child Care Associates, the fundraising effort by the late philanthropist Happy Baggett and other partners made possible the first of five facilities.

Frazier’s situation explains why it’s necessary.

"I had a lot of absences at my old job, and it was because of childcare," she said. "So when I decided to talk to them, they told me they needed workers. So I decided to apply."

They call it the new Child Care Studio at Riverside. The unique facility includes natural outdoor playscapes.

"Affordable, early childhood quality education in this country is scarce, and it’s becoming more and more of a problem," said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. "I want Fort Worth to be an example of how you can really use smart investments, and public and private sector working together to make places like this one affordable and accessible and the highest quality."

Affordable childcare is a statewide problem.

Researchers at the University of Texas found the average cost of infant care each year is more than $9,300, which is about 14% of the state’s median household income.

More than half of Texas counties are considered "childcare deserts" with at least three times as many children needing care as facilities with space available.

"Children are able to get therapeutic services here. A lot of our sites will have food pantries if the family needs a little extra boost to the household kitchen that week," said Child Care Associates CEO Kara Waddell. "We’re really trying to be a hub for families with young children."