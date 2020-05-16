Child, adult drown at Harris County pool party

Two people are dead following drownings at a pool party in Northwest Harris County.

Numerous sources tell FOX 26 the pool party occurred at a home belonging to Carl Crawford in Highland Heights. Crawford is a former Major League Baseball player for the Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The former baseball player is also the owner of 1501 Certified Entertainment that works with local emerging artists in Houston.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

According to sources, someone brought a boy between the ages of 5-8 years-old to the party. At some point, the child ended up in the pool and was drowning. We’re told an adult tried rescuing the boy, but also started drowning.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals, neither survived.

Saturday night, a spokesperson from the Houston Police Department confirmed that both the child, and adult, drowned to death.

Houston forensic teams and the police department were still at Crawford’s property late Saturday evening.