Chicago mayor claims Gov. Abbott is 'attacking our country' by sending migrants to Dem cities, states

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson slammed Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas , in a speech on Monday arguing that he has been "attacking" the United States itself.

In an effort to show the seriousness of the border crisis, Republican governors like Abbott have sent buses of asylum seekers to Democrat-controlled states and sanctuary cities. These Republicans argue the action is necessary to show the rest of the country what border states are dealing with due to the surge of migrants.

The redistribution of migrants from border states to Democratic regions like New York has made some Democratic leaders warn that the migrant crisis is overwhelming their governments and complain about Biden’s lack of action to stem the tide.

Johnson pointed the finger at Abbott for the crisis, however, during a press conference for the opening of Chicago's new Community Reentry Support Center.

"We have a governor – a governor – an elected official in the state of Texas, that is placing families on buses without shoes, cold, wet, tired, hungry, afraid, traumatized," Johnson said. "And then they come to the city of Chicago where we have homelessness, we have mental health clinics that have been shut down and closed, you have people who are seeking employment."

He went on to argue, "The governor of Texas needs to take a look in the mirror of the chaos that he is causing for this country. This is not just a Chicago dynamic, he is attacking our country."

In response to busing from red states, the city of Chicago has filed over 50 lawsuits in an attempt to hold bus companies accountable for shuttling illegal immigrants to an already overburdened city amid winter conditions.

The bus companies, in turn, have started dropping off migrants at unpredictable locations.

"When they come without notice and coordination, it starts to undermine what we’re trying to do," Johnson’s chief of staff lamented about the secret busing.

This article first appeared on FOXNews.com.