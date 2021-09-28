Chemical plant explosion in Louisiana leaves 5 injured

At least five people were injured in an explosion late Monday at a petrochemical plant in Louisiana, according to local news reports.

The blast was reported around 11 p.m. local time at the Westlake Chemical plant in Sulphur, a city located about 15 miles west of Lake Charles. A company spokesperson told FOX 8 that it occurred at the Petro Complex 2 Unit, used in the production of ethylene.

Video posted to Facebook appeared to show plumes of smoke billowing into the sky after the explosion.

The unit was undergoing maintenance at the time of the explosion, spokesman Joe Andrepont told the news outlet.

An earlier report indicated that six people were hurt in the blast but was later revised to five individuals. All of the victims, identified as contract employees, were taken to local hospitals, FOX 8 reported.

All other personnel at the plant were accounted for, Andrepont added.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.