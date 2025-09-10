Charlie Kirk shooting: Texas leaders react

The Brief Texas leaders responded to the death of political activist Charlie Kirk. Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at an event at Utah Valley University when he was shot. There is no suspect in custody. Earlier, the university said there was a suspect in custody, but officials have since said no one has been detained.



CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE - MAY 19: Charlie Kirk speaks at The Cambridge Union on May 19, 2025 in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire. (Photo by Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union)

Texas lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are weighing in on the shooting death of Turning Point USA founder and conservative firebrand, Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, 31, was speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday afternoon. It was the first stop of his American Comeback Tour.

Graphic video posted to social media shows Kirk on stage, sitting in a chair, talking into a microphone. A single gunshot was heard and Kirk's head thrust back as he fell. People started screaming and running away, the video shows.

Texas leaders react to Charlie Kirk's death

"Cecilia and I are heartbroken by the assassination and passing of Charlie Kirk," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "Charlie’s voice was a beacon for millions of young Americans searching for truth, courage, and conviction. This senseless act of violence has no place in America. Our prayers are with Charlie’s family and his loved ones, especially the two young children he leaves behind. Texas stands with them in mourning and in honoring Charlie's enduring legacy."

"I just visited with Charlie at two different events in June, including an event for a wonderful pro life ministry called PreBorn," state Sen. Angela Paxton said. "Charlie was well known for his college campus debates, but he also gave freely of his time for nonprofits and ministries that were special to him. Our love and prayers are with his precious wife and young children , along with his extended family and all who loved him. His impact is immeasurable."

"This act of pure evil is truly sickening," Attorney General Ken Paxton said. "Charlie was an American patriot, a friend, and a faithful husband and father. Join me in praying for Charlie's family and friends at this time. Words can not express how horrific this is to all of us."

"Our family is absolutely bereft at the loss of Charlie," state Rep. Mitch Little said. "We know that vengeance belongs to the Lord. Our prayers are for safety and peace over his wife and children. Let justice come swiftly."

"Heidi and I are devastated and heartbroken. Charlie Kirk's murder was an act of unspeakable evil," Sen. Ted Cruz said. "Charlie was a close friend; we first met when he was just 18, and Turning Point was a nascent idea. Charlie was courageous, brilliant, compassionate, and powerfully honest. He was a strong Christian who boldly proclaimed the Gospel. Charlie loved our country deeply, and we will forever remember him and honor his legacy. Heidi and I are praying for his wife Erika and their two young children, and all of his family and loved ones. May God's comfort and love be upon them. May Charlie rest in peace, and may he forever rest in the loving embrace of the Lord."

"Today is one of the darkest days in American history as Charlie Kirk — a decent, kind, strong and Godly man … a true Patriot — is gunned down and assassinated in cold blood," state Rep. Jeff Leach said. "Jesus, we don’t know what to say or do, but our eyes are on You, the author and perfecter of our faith. We trust in you, Lord, and we plead that you be nearer than ever."

"Just three days ago, Charlie reminded us in a tweet: "Jesus defeated death so you can live." Today, we grieve the loss of a man who not only proclaimed that truth but lived it with courage, conviction, and unwavering faith," Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows said. "His passing is a painful reminder of the brokenness around us, yet also a powerful testament to the eternal hope we share in Christ. Charlie’s voice inspired millions to stand boldly for faith, family, and freedom. Though his time here was cut short, his mission endures. My prayers are with his family, friends, and all who were touched by his life and work. May we honor his legacy by refusing to shrink back in the face of darkness and by carrying forward the truth he so fearlessly championed."

"Sandy and I join the entire nation in lifting Charlie Kirk’s family up in prayer," Sen. John Cornyn said. "May God comfort them during this unimaginably difficult time."

Former President George W. Bush released the following statement on Kirk's death:

"Today, a young man was murdered in cold blood while expressing his political views. It happened on a college campus, where the open exchange of opposing ideas should be sacrosanct. Violence and vitriol must be purged from the public square. Members of other political parties are not our enemies; they are our fellow citizens. May God bless Charlie Kirk and his family, and may God guide America toward civility."

Texas leaders condemn political violence

Texas lawmakers in Washington and Austin were quick to respond to the shooting, with some condemning it as an act of political violence.

What they're saying:

"Charie Kirk has been shot," Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne said. "Evil will not silence the truth. He is stronger than prayers – and so are we. Standing with Charlie."

"Our prayers go out to Charlie Kirk and his family," Rep. Monica De La Cruz said.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw called the shooting a "despicable act of hate."

"God Bless Charlie Kirk, I can’t believe what I’m hearing right now," Crenshaw said. "I’ve known Charlie since 2018. *His first son just turned one. His daughter is only 4.* I don’t care how much you hate his opinions or rhetorical tactics, this is the most despicable act of hate imaginable."

Sen. Ted Cruz called Kirk a friend and said he was stunned by the news.

"This is horrific. I am stunned," Cruz said. "@charliekirk11 is a good friend—we’ve been friends since he was a teenager—and a courageous leader. Heidi & I are praying for Charlie right now. May God’s healing hand be upon him."

"Devastating news. Charlie Kirk leaves behind a beautiful family, including two young children who should not have to grow up without their father," Rep. Michael McCaul said. "I am praying for Charlie's loved ones — and for our nation — in this harrowing moment."

Democrats were also quick to respond. Rep. Marc Veasey retweeted a post from California Gov. Gavin Newsom condemning the attack as political violence.

"Agree 100% Gov!" Veasey said.

Veasey would later release a statement that reads:

"I condemn in the strongest terms the shooting of Charlie Kirk. This disgusting act of political violence has no place in our democracy, and we cannot allow these acts to become normalized. I pray for Charlies and his family during this difficult time."

"I strongly condemn the shooting of Charlie Kirk," Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Colin Allred said. "Political violence against anyone is outrageous and an attack on our democratic process. We must all unite against this."

Rep. Jasmine Crockett said political violence "has no place in our democracy."

"Today’s act of political violence in Utah against Charlie Kirk is absolutely disgusting and unacceptable," Crockett said.

"I condemn political violence and all its evil forms in the strongest terms possible," Rep. Henry Cuellar said. "Today, I am praying for Charlie Kirk’s family, his wife Erika, and their two precious young children. May the Lord grant them strength and comfort in this time of heartbreaking loss. God bless his family and loved ones."

At that state level, members of the Texas Legislature weighed in with comments on the shooting expressing their prayers for Kirk's recovery.

"Our prayers are with Charlie Kirk, his family, and his loved ones," House Speaker Dustin Burrows said. "The darkness and violence unleashed against him today, as he worked to share the values of a free America, is gut-wrenching. We stand with him in faith and strength."

Gov. Greg Abbott said he and the first lady were praying for Kirk.

"Truly unimaginable," Attorney General Ken Paxton said. "Praying for Charlie Kirk right now."

Charlie Kirk shot

What we know:

According to the university, shots were fired from a nearby building around 1:20 p.m. local time, about 20 minutes after he started speaking.

"We believe that he was shot," the university told FOX TV Stations.

Campus has been closed for the remainder of the day.

President Donald Trump confirmed on Truth Social the news of Kirk's death.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," Trump wrote. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!

What we don't know:

There is no suspect in custody. Earlier, the university said there was a suspect in custody, but officials have since said no one has been detained.