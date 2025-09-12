Charges filed in Tarrant County Labor Day hit-and-run that killed 4

article

A man has been charged after a hit-and-run crash in Tarrant County on Labor Day that left four people, including an unborn child, dead.

Along with the fatalities, two additional people were injured in the crash.

Labor Day fatal hit-and-run charges

What's new:

Orbin Zelaya Aguilar has been charged by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office in connection with the fatal crash.

Aguilar is accused of four counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

A booking for Aguilar has not yet appeared in the Tarrant County Jail.

What they're saying:

"This is a heartbreaking and preventable tragedy," said Sheriff Bill Waybourn. "Four lives were lost because of one person’s reckless decision to drive under the influence. We are committed to pursuing justice for the victims and their families, and we will continue to hold individuals accountable when their actions endanger others."

The backstory:

The crash happened at 8:20 p.m. in the 8700 block of Highway 1187 near Crowley.

When deputies arrived, they found the three deceased people. The two others were taken to the hospital and were listed in critical condition.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified one of the deceased victims as 52-year-old Marisol Villalobos, who was on her way home from visiting her daughter at Tarleton State University.

Officials have not released the names of the other victims.