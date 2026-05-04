1 hospitalized after neighbor dispute escalates to shooting in Celina

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The Brief One person was hospitalized and another was treated for minor injuries following a shooting sparked by a dispute between neighbors in Celina. Police responded to the 300 block of Tarpan Trail around 6 p.m. Sunday, where an argument reportedly escalated into gunfire. Authorities have labeled the shooting an isolated incident and maintain there is no ongoing threat to the community.



A dispute between neighbors escalated into a shooting Sunday evening in a Celina residential area, according to police.

Neighborhood shooting in Celina

What we know:

Celina police responded to reports of a disturbance in the 300 block of Tarpan Trail around 6 p.m. Witnesses told investigators that an argument between neighbors turned violent, leading to multiple shots being fired.

One person was treated for minor injuries at the scene, while another was transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. Their current condition has not been released.

Authorities emphasized that the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Information remains limited as the investigation continues. It is currently unclear what sparked the initial argument or exactly how many rounds were discharged.

Police have not released the identities of those involved or clarified the specific relationship between the neighbors.