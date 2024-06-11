Celina police arrest man seen on video stuffing liquor bottles down his pants

Police in Collin County made an arrest after liquor store owners say they reported a string of thefts.

Store surveillance video from last Wednesday shows a man hiding liquor bottles in his pants at the Local Spirits Texas on South Preston Road in Celina.

Video provided by Local Spirits Texas and A1 Locksmith shows the store clerk spotting what was happening. He texted management to call police while he stalled the man at the counter.

The man ended up giving the bottles back to the clerk and then left the store. But in the parking lot, officers arrived before he could drive off. He ran and police tackled him not far away.

"We are happy to have a such a great police Department here in Celina that is super responsive," said store owner Cameron East. "We have received multiple texts and messages from other liquor store owners throughout North Texas applauding the Police Department and our video footage to finally bring this individual to justice."

Emmanuel Jackson (Source: Collin County Sheriff's Office)

Collin County court records show 38-year-old Emmanuel Jackson was charged with theft and evading arrest.