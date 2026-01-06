CDC’s vaccine recommendation changes prompt opposition from Dallas health leaders

The Brief The Center for Disease Control reduced its list of standard vaccinations for children from 17 to 11. Hepatitis, flu and COVID-19 shots are no longer on the list of recommended vaccines. Chickenpox, measles, and tetanus remain. Local health leaders called the move "outrageous" and not based in science.



The head of Dallas County Health and Human Services is calling out federal officials for eliminating some universal vaccine recommendations for children.

What we know:

A day after the Center for Disease Control announced a reduced list of standard vaccinations for children from 17 to 11, the Dallas County HHS director said federal officials made the wrong call.

Chickenpox, measles, and tetanus are still on the list. But some shots have more restrictions: the flu, COVID-19 and hepatitis A & B shots will now only be recommended for children who are considered "high risk."

Related article

What they're saying:

Dr. Philip Huang, Dallas County's top health official, called the recommended changes "outrageous," saying it’s not based in science.

"Parents can still choose to give their children all of the vaccinations, if they wish, and they will still be covered by insurance," President Trump wrote of the changes on social media. "This schedule is rooted in the gold standard of science."

Dr. Huang disagrees.

"It’s usually been a month’s long process, 20-40 experts on these calls, reviewing the latest science. That did not happen with this latest change, there is no transparency," Huang said.

Local perspective:

Dr. Huang answered questions from county commissioners, including one with a young child.

"What am I going to get? Do I have to now make sure I get them all, as opposed to some minimal amount?" Dallas County Commissioner Andy Sommerman asked.

"It would depend; most physicians we talk to will continue to honor the full. It’s a conversation you would have to have with your physician," Huang responded.

What's next:

Dr. Huang is now concerned this slow trend of vaccine distrust could result in less immunity in the future.

"Our vaccination rates from a year ago to this most recent August show significant declines in the number of immunizations that we have provided," Huang said.

Dallas County has seen a 5% decrease in kindergartners getting the measles vaccination this school year compared to last year.

The current vaccination rate of 89% is now well below the 95% considered standard for community-wide protection.