The Brief Travelers crossing into the U.S. at El Paso ports of entry on bicycles, e-bikes, and scooters must now use pedestrian lanes instead of vehicle lanes. Riders are required to dismount their devices before entering pedestrian areas for screening and processing. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the rule aims to prevent accidents in busy vehicle lanes and advises travelers to allow extra crossing time.



The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that travelers entering the United States on bicycles, electric bikes, scooters and other small personal transportation devices must now use pedestrian lanes at the El Paso ports of entry.

New El Paso border crossing rules

What we know:

The new policy prohibits human-powered and electric devices from using vehicle lanes. Riders must dismount before proceeding through pedestrian lanes for screening and processing.

Travelers can continue bringing the devices into the United States through pedestrian processing areas, the agency said.

Banned from vehicle lanes

What they're saying:

CBP stats that the change is intended to improve safety for travelers and agency personnel by reducing the risk of accidents in busy vehicle processing areas. The agency encouraged travelers to plan ahead, allow additional time to cross and review the new procedures before arriving.

Border crossing wait times are available on CBP’s Border Wait Times website and through the agency’s Border Wait Times mobile app.