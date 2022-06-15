Catalytic converter theft: Dallas police seek vehicle involved

article

Dallas police are seeking the public’s help to identify those responsible for stealing catalytic converters.

Surveillance photos were released of a vehicle involved in the theft back on May 1, in the 10100 block of Lake June Road.

Police said the owner of the white van cut catalytic converters from the victim’s vehicle. No further details were released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. J. Hellenguard at 214-671-0132.