Cash-strapped college students get help from North Texas Food Bank

College students who are often strapped for cash have one less thing to worry about thanks to the North Texas Food Bank.

The organization joined forces with the Dallas College District to hand out food at all seven campuses.

That included produce, milk and more at Eastfield College’s Pleasant Grove Center.

Since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, the college district and the food bank have distributed more than 3 million pounds of food.

"We want to make sure we are feeding people and as you can see, there is still a great need," said Cathy Edwards, the associate dead of Basic Needs & Care at Dallas College. "This is a basic need when you’re living day by day and you don’t know where your next meal is coming from. It’s just heart-wrenching."

The food bank is also offering food to help people outside the college community.

For more information on all the mobile pantry’s stops this week, visit ntfb.org/mobile-pantry/.

