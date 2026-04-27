Carrollton woman arrested after husband found stabbed in burning home

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The Brief Carolina Macias, 58, was arrested for murder after her husband was found with fatal stab wounds inside their burning Carrollton home. Police found the suspect sitting on the porch while the house was engulfed in flames. Her husband, Ramon Macias, died later at a local hospital. The cause of the fire and the motive behind the stabbing remain unknown as the investigation into the incident continues.



A North Texas woman was arrested for murder after her husband was found with stab wounds in a burning home.

What we know:

Carrollton police said officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of Old Denton Road early Monday morning on a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found the house on fire. A woman was sitting on the front porch and told the officers her husband was still inside.

The officers could not enter the home because the flames were too intense.

When firefighters arrived, they found the woman’s husband, Ramon Macias, inside the house with stab wounds to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The wife, 58-year-old Carolina Macias, was arrested for murder and taken to the Carrollton jail.

What we don't know:

Police said their investigation is still active and ongoing.

They did not release any details about the events leading to the stabbing or the fire.

It’s also not clear what caused the fire.

Carolina Macias’ mugshot has not yet been released because she is still in the process of being booked into jail.