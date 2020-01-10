Carroll High School senior dies after being hit by car

article

A student at Carroll High School in suburban Southlake died days after she was hit crossing a busy road.

On Monday night, Sarah Lacy and her friend tried to cross Shady Oaks Drive and Southlake Boulevard as they were leaving Bicentennial Park.

Police said they pressed the button to activate a walk sign but did not wait for it. Instead, both girls crossed into traffic. Sarah’s friend stopped at the median but she kept walking and was struck.

The high school senior spent two days in the intensive care unit but did not survive her injuries.

Carroll ISD said she was a member of the choir and theater programs at Carroll Senior High and will be greatly missed.

Counselors will be available for her friends and teachers who are grieving, the school district said.

Police said all drivers stopped after the accident. No charges were filed.