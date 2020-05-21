CARES Act provides eviction protection for some renters many don’t know about

A provision of the CARES Act is offering protection for some renters, and you likely have no idea it’s there.

If you live in a subsidized property or one with a government-backed mortgage, there's extra protection for you under the CARES Act.

“The act is more of a prohibition against the landlord than it is a help for the tenant. Protecting the tenant is a consequence of the act,” explained Dallas County Justice of the Peace Judge Al Cercone.

The judge says a provision in the act prevents landlords with government-backed loans and those who receive subsidies from filing an eviction until July 25.

Add the required 30-day notice and scheduling time, and tenants likely won’t be compelled to vacate until September at the earliest.

How do you know if your landlord's loan is federally backed? You don’t. So ask. If they try to evict you, they have to swear it’s not.

“When they finally get to court and if they bring up the fact that this landlord is getting a subsidy from the government… Once the court knows that and if that is a fact, the court will throw the case out,” Cercone said.

Advertisement

The prohibition is only for non-payment of rent.

“For any other substantial violation of the lease, they can evict any time,” Cercone said.

And none of it forgives any money you owe. But it could create some breathing room you likely didn't know you had if you're told to get out.

Again, this is not rent forgiveness and only applies to subsidized housing or properties with federally-backed mortgages. It went into effect March 27 and also dictates that a landlord at one of these properties is prohibited from charging any late fees.