Car flips on side after driver hits Fort Worth police vehicle that was diverting traffic

Fort Worth police took a woman into custody early Sunday morning after her vehicle crashed into a patrol SUV while the officer was diverting traffic.

This happened at about 2 a.m., in the 3800 block of North Freeway.

The car ended up on its side after hitting the police SUV.

Officers had to force their way into the car to get the woman out.

No one else was hurt.

The driver involved was given a field sobriety test before being taken into custody.